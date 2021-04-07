Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,807 shares of company stock worth $31,801,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $112.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several analysts have commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

