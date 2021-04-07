Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,428 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after buying an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after buying an additional 1,673,790 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

