Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $9.67 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

