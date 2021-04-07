Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.43

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 2093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Several brokerages have commented on VSH. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after buying an additional 441,264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.