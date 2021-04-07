Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

NCZ opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

