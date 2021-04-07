Virtu Financial LLC Sells 28,062 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,062 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

