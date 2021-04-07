Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $72.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

