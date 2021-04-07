Virtu Financial LLC Invests $488,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after acquiring an additional 146,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in State Street by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.93.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

