Virtu Financial LLC Invests $472,000 in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,693,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

