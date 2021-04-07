Virtu Financial LLC Invests $436,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

