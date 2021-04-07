Virtu Financial LLC Has $425,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

SYNA opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

