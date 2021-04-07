Virtu Financial LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 265.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.