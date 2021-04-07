Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

