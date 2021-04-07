VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VOF opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 392.21. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 464.50 ($6.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £763.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.