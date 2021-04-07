VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VOF opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 392.21. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 464.50 ($6.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £763.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
