Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.33

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 1134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,003 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.