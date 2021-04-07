Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $31.37 million and $1.23 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.00413058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005084 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,810 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

