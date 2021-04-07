VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $48.53 million and $28,402.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.46 or 0.00760213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,393.03 or 1.00526028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,599,073 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.