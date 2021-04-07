Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $22.66

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $21.57. Vertex shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 3,978 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

