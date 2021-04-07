Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $680,833.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $39.59 million and $680,833.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,516.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,010.27 or 0.03556975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00395397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.03 or 0.01113010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00467744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.44 or 0.00425437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00034038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00306403 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,487,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

