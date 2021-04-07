Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

VZ stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 275,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470,982. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

