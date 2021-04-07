Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6275 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

VZ opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

