Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of XP by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,153,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in XP by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,502 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in XP by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,190 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in XP by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of XP by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,595,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,260 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XP opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a PE ratio of 77.76. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that XP Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

XP Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

