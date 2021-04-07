Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

