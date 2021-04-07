Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,253,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.78. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

