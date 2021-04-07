Verition Fund Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

