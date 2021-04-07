Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

SYY opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

