Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after buying an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.