Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Down 4.8%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 22,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,449,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.