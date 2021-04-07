Velas (VLX) Market Cap Tops $370.27 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Velas has a market cap of $370.27 million and $5.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

