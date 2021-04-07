Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,299 shares of company stock worth $37,776,161. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 155.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

