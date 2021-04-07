Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Varian Medical Systems worth $27,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.06.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $176.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

