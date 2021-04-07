Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $851.82 million, a P/E ratio of -38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

