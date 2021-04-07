Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,483 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,211% compared to the average volume of 104 call options.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.51. The stock had a trading volume of 853,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,249. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $115.34 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

