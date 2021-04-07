Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.77 and a twelve month high of $190.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average is $172.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

