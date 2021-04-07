Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.10

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.10 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
