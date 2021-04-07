Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.10

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.10 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

