Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 75,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

