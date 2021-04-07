Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $106.64 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

