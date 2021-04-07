VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,141. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

