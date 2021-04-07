Valley Brook Capital Group Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $492.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.98 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $504.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

