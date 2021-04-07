Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $193,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

Shares of CLX opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.34. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

