Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $253,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
