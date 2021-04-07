Valley Brook Capital Group Buys Shares of 1,225 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

