Valley Brook Capital Group Buys New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,739,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.