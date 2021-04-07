USDX Market Cap Hits $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005882 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.