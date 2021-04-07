UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.75. 38,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,542. The company has a market capitalization of $343.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $246.26 and a twelve month high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

