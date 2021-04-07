United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,396 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $3,721,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

