United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 91 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 625.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 178,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $319.02 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.79 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.56.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

