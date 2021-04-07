United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.82. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

