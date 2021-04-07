United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $490,000 Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 119,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

