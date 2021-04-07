United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $446,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $4,943,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in América Móvil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in América Móvil by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in América Móvil by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AMX opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

